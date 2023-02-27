Battle for Nagaland, Meghalaya: Polling underway, over 30 lakh people set to vote

By PTI

SHILLONG: Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday as 21.6 lakh voters are eligible to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates, with the ruling National People's Party fighting to retain power and the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties vying to bring about a change in the government.

Meghalaya assembly polls: Over 26.7 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am

"Polling percentage is 12.19 per cent till 9 am. Voting is peaceful as of now," the Election Commission official said.

Voting is underway at 3,419 polling stations, of which 640 have been categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical', Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

Polling will continue till 4 pm.

Thirty-six of the 369 candidates are women, with the most significant number of 10 women candidates being put up by Congress.

Polling in the Sohiong assembly constituency has been adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates.

"Over 19,000 polling personnel and 119 companies of CAPFs have been deployed in polling stations. They have been backed by state policemen to maintain law and order," the CEO said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is contesting from the South Tura constituency where he will lock horns with militant-turned-politician Bernard Marak.

Leader of Opposition and TMC leader Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats - Songsak and Tikrikilla. His wife D D Shira is also in the fray.

First-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)

The Congress and the BJP are contesting 59 seats, while the NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46.

Meghalaya TMC Candidate from Selsella Agassi R Marak casts his vote. (Photo | Express)

NAGALAND: Voting begins for 60-member Assembly

Nagaland assembly polls: Over 37 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 10.55 per cent till 9 am on Monday, with the polling process being peaceful in the first two hours, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

"We have noticed enthusiasm among voters in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region and voting is picking up slowly in the Garo Hills. Long queues of voters were seen in several polling stations," Kharkongor told PTI.

He also said "no untoward incident" has been reported so far.

"Malfunctioning of EVMs were reported in a few polling booths but these were later fixed. Polling is being held in a free and fair manner," the CEO said.

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls began at 7 am on Monday, with over 13 lakh electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates, officials said.

The nominees are contesting in 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

Polling will continue till 4 pm, while counting of votes will be on March 2.

Women polling team ready to move to their assigned polling station from the collecting and receiving centre ahead of Nagaland Assembly elections at DC's Office, in Kohima. (Photo | PTI)

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis.

The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and has no member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants.

The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The NPF, which won 26 seats in the last assembly polls, has fielded candidates in 22 seats, but one of them withdrew, leaving 21 in the fray.

A total of 19 nominees will contest as Independents.

The electors include 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,291 polling stations.

