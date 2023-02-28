Home Nation Northeast

Meghalaya records 85.17 per cent voter turnout in assembly polls: CEO

The Congress and the BJP contested in 59 seats, while the NPP had put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46.

Published: 28th February 2023 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

MeghalayaElections2023

In Meghalaya, polling could not be held in Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, H. Donkupar Roy Lyng

By PTI

SHILLONG: A total of 85.17 per cent of the 21.6 lakh electors in Meghalaya cast their votes in the assembly polls, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

The polling continued for several hours on Monday after the scheduled time of voting coming to a close at 4 pm, he said, adding, the elections were "by and large peaceful".

"The voter turnout was recorded at 85.17 per cent without the postal ballots. Polling was held in a free and fair manner and no untoward incident has been reported," Kharkongor told PTI.

CHECK OUT PHOTOS | Northeast Assembly Elections: Meghalaya and Nagaland voters exercise franchise

The CEO also said that counting will be held on March 2 at 13 centres across the state.

Exit polls by various channels on Monday predicted a hung house in Meghalaya.

Though Meghalaya has a 60-member assembly, polling in Sohiong constituency was adjourned following the death of one of the candidates.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) is vying to retain power in the northeastern state, while the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties are hoping to bring about a change in the government.

The Congress and the BJP contested in 59 seats, while the NPP had put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46.

Voting took place in 3,419 polling stations, of which 640 had been categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya elections
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp