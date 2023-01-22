Over Rs 10 lakh unaccounted cash seized in poll-bound Meghalaya

Home Nation Northeast

SHILLONG: Authorities in poll-bound Meghalaya have seized unaccounted cash of over Rs 10 lakh in a village in East Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Sunday.

The unaccounted cash was recovered from vehicles coming from Assam in three separate operations in Umkiang village in the Sutnga-Saipung assembly constituency, they said.

"The district authorities have seized Rs 10.72 lakh in cash in Sutnga-Saipung assembly seat. No one was arrested so far in these cash seizures," Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

East Jaintia Hills SP Jagpal Dhanoa said the "cash was seized from vehicles coming from neighbouring Assam on Friday" as the occupants of such cars could not produce any valid document for carrying the liquid asset.

The sutnga-Saipung constituency is considered one of the 'expenditure sensitive' assembly seats identified by the commission.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya assembly will be held on February 27, and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

