Conrad Sangma 'warns' Mamata TMC leaders will quit party after Meghalaya polls

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

ADOKGRE (Meghalaya): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is dreaming big about forming the next government in Meghalaya but Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said those who helped it make inroads into the state might ditch it after the February 27 elections.

"I want to tell madam Mamata Banerjee that many leaders from different political parties joined the TMC but the word in the market is that most of these leaders have planned to leave the party after the elections. In fact, they are already in touch with different political parties," Sangma claimed while launching the poll campaign of his National People's Party (NPP) at Adokgre in the North Garo Hills district on Monday.

"I heard it, so I thought it is my duty to warn you," he said.

The TMC had no base in the state but in November 2021, altogether 12 of the Congress' 17 MLAs, led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, jumped ship to wear TMC colours, thereby making the Banerjee-led party the state's principal opposition overnight. However, four deserted it in due course.

Sangma said the NPP has every right to call the TMC an "outsiders' party".

"When you can call a national party (BJP) a party of outsiders in West Bengal, we have every right to call you an outsiders’ party in Meghalaya," Sangma said.

He admitted the TMC is the NPP's main rival in the Garo Hills which has 24 of the state's 60 seats. Six of the TMC's eight MLAs are from the Garo Hills.

"The TMC is our main rival in the Garo Hills but we don't see much of its presence in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills. I don't think it can give a strong fight. I am not saying it can give us a fight even in the Garo Hills. Looking at the whole scenario, I think the TMC is stronger than other opposition parties but whether it can give a fight depends on constituency to constituency," the CM said.

He said "it will be a mixed bag" in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

The TMC is banking on its twin promises of "WE Card" and MYE Card. The party promised a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to one woman in every family under WE Card and 3 lakh jobs under MYE Card if voted to power.

Sangma said for the TMC, it is a promise but the NPP has already implemented FOCUS and FOCUS+ schemes where farmers are given financial assistance to upscale production.

Also speaking, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong sought votes in the name NPP founder the late PA Sangma.

"PA Sangma had left a footprint. I pledge this footprint will continue. There are 24 seats in the Garo Hills. Let’s give all to the NPP. Please don't let him (PA Sangma) down. He will bless us, Garo Hills and Meghalaya from heaven," Tynsong said.

"Mamata Banerjee said the NPP will not win any seat in the Garo Hills. Let people talk anything but the spirit of PA Sangma will move high," Tynsong added.

Adokgre, which is located on the border with Assam and surrounded by pristine hills on three sides, has been dear to the Sangma family. PA Sangma called the place Chenanggre which means "the land of victory".

The former Chief Minister has always launched his poll campaign from here. His family had begun this tradition.

