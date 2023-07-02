AAP wishes to contest all 60 assembly seats, two LS constituencies in Arunachal next year

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed its desire to field candidates in all 60 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh in the general elections next year.

AAP state unit general secretary Toko Nikam told reporters that the party is committed to providing free water, electricity, medical facilities for Rs 10 lakh and world-class education if they come to power in the northeastern state in 2024.

Nikam said that if elected to power, the AAP will repeal the controversial Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA) of 2014 and the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act of 1978.

Protests erupted in the northeastern state after the state government booked 40 people under the APUAPA in connection with a 72-hour bandh call in the state capital this year.

Many organisations demanded that the state government repeal the Act which was enacted in 2014 by the Nabam Tuki-led Congress government in the state.

According to the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act of 1978, no person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any person from one religious faith by the use of force or by inducement or by any fraudulent means nor shall any persons abet any such conversion.

Nikam said the party will resolve the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) fiasco within six months and abolish the Arunachal Pradesh State Service Selection Board to eradicate corrupt practices.

"AAP will also erect a 'Statue of Honesty' in honour of the Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower in the APPSC paper leakage case," he said.

The paper leak came to light when Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by the APPSC, filed a case with Itanagar police station stating that the papers for the examination were leaked.

More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination that was held on August 26 and 27 last year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the APPSC paper leak case on October 26 last year.

Nikam said the party's priorities include constructing a world-class city road in the Capital Region, implementing a blanket ban on out-of-turn promotions in various departments and ensuring all-weather road connectivity to district headquarters.

The AAP also aims to establish a fully functioning Lokayukta in the state, provide world-class medical facilities at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), regularise casual labourers and ALCs (Auxiliary Labour Corps) serving in various departments for the last 12 to 20 years and above, enhance wages for 'gaon burahs' and construct village council courts in accordance with the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945.

The party also plans to create the 3rd and 4th Arunachal Pradesh Armed Police Battalions to generate employment opportunities for the youth.

When asked about the financial burden associated with the promises, Nikam said the party will create policies to judiciously use the funds provided by the central government and the share of the state tax.

