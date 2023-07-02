Four killed in fresh violence in Manipur

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Four persons were killed in fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur on Sunday. The violence erupted shortly after midnight at Khoijumantabi village in the Meitei-majority Bishnupur district in Imphal Valley. The site of the incident is close to the Kuki-majority hill district of Churachandpur.

A Manipur Police statement said, “Unknown armed miscreants coming from adjoining hills fired at the village volunteers stationed at Khoijumantabi, Bishnupur district. It is further reported that 3 (three) local village volunteers were killed in the incident. An operation was launched in the area and the armed miscreants were repelled.”

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum claimed one David Hmar lost his life when a large number of people, who came in 20 trucks, carried out an attack. It also claimed that five others were abducted while 26 houses and three churches were torched at Langza and Chinglangmei villages.

There was no mention of this incident in the police statement. In Bishnupur, the protestors took the bodies of the three persons to the house of local MLA, S Premchandra Singh of BJP. They were angry that people continued to face the attacks despite the government’s assurance to protect their lives and property.

ALSO READ | Manipur situation returning to normalcy, claims Assam CM

As the tension continued, Chief Minister N Biren Singh rushed to the site and tried to placate the protestors. They were planning to go to the state capital Imphal with the bodies of the three persons. Singh wanted to visit the site of the firing incident but returned as the police were engaged in a gunfight with the armed miscreants.

Congress leader P Chidambaram asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to stay away from the Manipur issue. “CM, Assam has promised that peace will return to Manipur in a week. It will help if CM, Assam did not poke his nose into Manipur’s conflict and stayed away. It will also help if Mr Biren Singh resigned as CM and President’s rule was imposed for a few months,” Chidambaram tweeted.

On Saturday, Sarma claimed the situation in Manipur was fast becoming normal and it would improve further in the next 7-10 days. Meanwhile, United People’s Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) on Sunday decided to lift the blockade on National Highway 2 -- Manipur’s lifeline. In a joint statement, they said the decision was made keeping in view home minister Amit Shah’s deep concern over the restoration of peace and harmony. The UPF and KNO are conglomerates of various Kuki insurgent groups which signed the suspension of operation agreement with the government.

GUWAHATI: Four persons were killed in fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur on Sunday. The violence erupted shortly after midnight at Khoijumantabi village in the Meitei-majority Bishnupur district in Imphal Valley. The site of the incident is close to the Kuki-majority hill district of Churachandpur. A Manipur Police statement said, “Unknown armed miscreants coming from adjoining hills fired at the village volunteers stationed at Khoijumantabi, Bishnupur district. It is further reported that 3 (three) local village volunteers were killed in the incident. An operation was launched in the area and the armed miscreants were repelled.” The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum claimed one David Hmar lost his life when a large number of people, who came in 20 trucks, carried out an attack. It also claimed that five others were abducted while 26 houses and three churches were torched at Langza and Chinglangmei villages.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There was no mention of this incident in the police statement. In Bishnupur, the protestors took the bodies of the three persons to the house of local MLA, S Premchandra Singh of BJP. They were angry that people continued to face the attacks despite the government’s assurance to protect their lives and property. ALSO READ | Manipur situation returning to normalcy, claims Assam CM As the tension continued, Chief Minister N Biren Singh rushed to the site and tried to placate the protestors. They were planning to go to the state capital Imphal with the bodies of the three persons. Singh wanted to visit the site of the firing incident but returned as the police were engaged in a gunfight with the armed miscreants. Congress leader P Chidambaram asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to stay away from the Manipur issue. “CM, Assam has promised that peace will return to Manipur in a week. It will help if CM, Assam did not poke his nose into Manipur’s conflict and stayed away. It will also help if Mr Biren Singh resigned as CM and President’s rule was imposed for a few months,” Chidambaram tweeted. On Saturday, Sarma claimed the situation in Manipur was fast becoming normal and it would improve further in the next 7-10 days. Meanwhile, United People’s Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) on Sunday decided to lift the blockade on National Highway 2 -- Manipur’s lifeline. In a joint statement, they said the decision was made keeping in view home minister Amit Shah’s deep concern over the restoration of peace and harmony. The UPF and KNO are conglomerates of various Kuki insurgent groups which signed the suspension of operation agreement with the government.