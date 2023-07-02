Home Nation Northeast

Four killed in fresh violence in Manipur

The violence erupted after midnight at Khujuman Tabi village in Bishnupur near its border with Churachandpur.

Published: 02nd July 2023 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Youth Congress supporters during a candle march to pay tribute to those who killed in Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Indian Youth Congress supporters during a candle march to pay tribute to those who killed in Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Four persons were killed in fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur on Sunday. The violence erupted shortly after midnight at Khoijumantabi village in the Meitei-majority Bishnupur district in Imphal Valley. The site of the incident is close to the Kuki-majority hill district of Churachandpur.

A Manipur Police statement said, “Unknown armed miscreants coming from adjoining hills fired at the village volunteers stationed at Khoijumantabi, Bishnupur district. It is further reported that 3 (three) local village volunteers were killed in the incident. An operation was launched in the area and the armed miscreants were repelled.”

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum claimed one David Hmar lost his life when a large number of people, who came in 20 trucks, carried out an attack. It also claimed that five others were abducted while 26 houses and three churches were torched at Langza and Chinglangmei villages.

There was no mention of this incident in the police statement. In Bishnupur, the protestors took the bodies of the three persons to the house of local MLA, S Premchandra Singh of BJP. They were angry that people continued to face the attacks despite the government’s assurance to protect their lives and property.

ALSO READ | Manipur situation returning to normalcy, claims Assam CM

As the tension continued, Chief Minister N Biren Singh rushed to the site and tried to placate the protestors. They were planning to go to the state capital Imphal with the bodies of the three persons. Singh wanted to visit the site of the firing incident but returned as the police were engaged in a gunfight with the armed miscreants.

Congress leader P Chidambaram asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to stay away from the Manipur issue. “CM, Assam has promised that peace will return to Manipur in a week. It will help if CM, Assam did not poke his nose into Manipur’s conflict and stayed away. It will also help if Mr Biren Singh resigned as CM and President’s rule was imposed for a few months,” Chidambaram tweeted.

On Saturday, Sarma claimed the situation in Manipur was fast becoming normal and it would improve further in the next 7-10 days. Meanwhile, United People’s Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) on Sunday decided to lift the blockade on National Highway 2 -- Manipur’s lifeline. In a joint statement, they said the decision was made keeping in view home minister Amit Shah’s deep concern over the restoration of peace and harmony. The UPF and KNO are conglomerates of various Kuki insurgent groups which signed the suspension of operation agreement with the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Manipur violence Meitei Kuki
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp