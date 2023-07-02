Home Nation Northeast

Manipur Governor urges women to restrain from blocking roads during security ops

The governor's statement came after the forces reported several incidents of road blockades in the strife-torn state during security operations.

Published: 02nd July 2023 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has urged women of the state to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads.

Appealing for peace, Uikey said on Saturday that she was deeply shocked and disheartened about the ethnic clash, which is still continuing.

The governor's statement came after the forces reported several incidents of road blockades in the strife-torn state during security operations.

"I, from the bottom of my heart further appeal to you all, especially mothers and sisters, to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads as they are discharging their responsibilities for the safety of the people of the state," she said.

"Most importantly, everybody should not believe in spreading baseless rumours and should always try to desist them. All the issues can be and should be solved through a peaceful dialogue to restore the past peaceful atmosphere of the State," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp