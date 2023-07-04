Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Manipur violence: ‘When will it stop?’

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Expressing his deep concern over the unabated violence in Manipur, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said it is incumbent upon those responsible and law-abiding citizens or entities of India to look for immediate ways for the restoration of peace.

“Development with a human touch and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ applies to my Zo ethnic tribes in Manipur too!” Zoramthanga said.

“The onset of May witnessed a brutal, untoward and uncalled-for incident in Manipur. At this very moment, 3:30 am, July 4th, 2023; nothing seems to have changed. We are counting, and today is the 62nd day,” he tweeted.

He also said that the situation was expected to turn for the better but it seemed to have worsened.

“When will it stop? I condole my Manipuri Zo ethnic brethren, my incessant prayers for those who have lost their loved ones, their homes and families wrecked in shatters,” he bemoaned.

An estimated 12,000 people, displaced by the violence, are taking refuge in Mizoram. The state is also giving shelter to another around 38,000 Chin and Chin-Kuki refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh. The Mizoram government sought the Centre’s help to look after these people.

Zoramthanga is a Mizo and Mizos, Kukis, Zomis, Hmars, Chins (Myanmar) and Chin-Kukis (Bangladesh) belong to the greater Zo community and they share the same ancestry, culture and tradition.

“I wish not to see any more pictures and video clips of churches being burnt, brutal killings and violence of all nature, regardless of gender and age…Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture and the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible,” Zoramthanga tweeted.

“With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kin and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don't think so! I would like to call for immediate restoration of peace and normalcy,” he further wrote on the microblogging site.

