Manipur govt downgrades security of many VIPs to deploy those personnel to guard farmers 

There have been apprehensions that farmers may not be able to carry out their agricultural activities along the areas where the Imphal Valley merges with the hills due to security concerns.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:59 PM

Violence in Manipur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has downgraded the VIP security cover of a sizeable number of ministers, MLAs, politicians and bureaucrats and this 2,000-odd security personnel will now be deployed to guard farmers engaged in cultivation in trouble-torn areas of the state, sources said on Wednesday.

The development came two days after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that a decision has been taken to provide security to the farmers who will start the cropping season.

"Security of many ministers, MLAs, other politicians, civil servants, former bureaucrats has been downgraded, leading to freeing of around 2,000 security personnel, who will be deployed to guard farmers engaged in cultivation in trouble-torn areas in Manipur," a source said.

After chairing a meeting of the unified command on Monday, Singh said a decision has been taken to provide security to the farmers who will start the cropping season.

"For agricultural purposes, the government has decided to give more security personnel in five districts.

Around 2,000 additional security personnel will be deployed in Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Imphal East and Imphal West and Kakching districts," he had said.

There have been apprehensions that farmers may not be able to carry out their agricultural activities along the areas where the Imphal Valley merges with the hills due to security concerns.

While the Meities live in the valley and the Kukis live in the hills, both communities are sharply divided along ethnic lines, leading to many violent incidents in the past two months.

Meanwhile, the ban on the internet in Manipur has been further extended to prevent rumours which can vitiate the prevailing atmosphere.

So far, nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3000 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state for four days last month and met a cross-section of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the Northeastern state.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.

