Assam: Five Adivasi extremist groups lay down arms 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Ten months after eight factions of five Adivasi (tea tribe) insurgent outfits signed a tripartite peace accord with the Centre and the Assam government, over 1000 of their members laid down weapons in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a programme here.

Altogether, 1,182 cadres of eight groups laid down their arms which included 304 sophisticated arms and 1,460 rounds of ammunition, according to an official statement.

On the occasion, Sarma issued a fresh appeal to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) for talks.

The extremist groups that laid down their arms are ACMA (Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam) and ACMA factional group, AANLA (All Adivasi National Liberation Army) and AANLA factional group, BCF (Bircha Commando Force) and BCF factional group, APA (Adivasi People's Army) and STF (Santhal Tiger Force).

It may be noted that these Adivasi extremist organisations surrendered before the government on January 24, 2012 and later on signed the agreement of Suspension of Operation (SoO) on 4 October, 2016.

Since the signing of the SoO agreement, several rounds of talks have taken place between these groups and the government. Subsequently, on September 15, 2022, the Adivasi Accord was signed between these groups and the Centre and the Assam government. On May 22 this year, the state government constituted a 16-member Adivasi Welfare and Development Council. The members of the Council, led by its chairman Ashim Hasda, took oath at the event on Thursday.

Sarma said the government’s efforts to bring all disgruntled elements to the peace process yielded dividends.

“It is an important day for strengthening peace in Assam,” he said.

He appealed to the Paresh Baruah faction of ULFA to come forward for talks, stating when all militant groups came overground, ULFA should also join the peace process in the interest of all sections of people in the state.

GUWAHATI: Ten months after eight factions of five Adivasi (tea tribe) insurgent outfits signed a tripartite peace accord with the Centre and the Assam government, over 1000 of their members laid down weapons in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a programme here. Altogether, 1,182 cadres of eight groups laid down their arms which included 304 sophisticated arms and 1,460 rounds of ammunition, according to an official statement. On the occasion, Sarma issued a fresh appeal to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) for talks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The extremist groups that laid down their arms are ACMA (Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam) and ACMA factional group, AANLA (All Adivasi National Liberation Army) and AANLA factional group, BCF (Bircha Commando Force) and BCF factional group, APA (Adivasi People's Army) and STF (Santhal Tiger Force). It may be noted that these Adivasi extremist organisations surrendered before the government on January 24, 2012 and later on signed the agreement of Suspension of Operation (SoO) on 4 October, 2016. Since the signing of the SoO agreement, several rounds of talks have taken place between these groups and the government. Subsequently, on September 15, 2022, the Adivasi Accord was signed between these groups and the Centre and the Assam government. On May 22 this year, the state government constituted a 16-member Adivasi Welfare and Development Council. The members of the Council, led by its chairman Ashim Hasda, took oath at the event on Thursday. Sarma said the government’s efforts to bring all disgruntled elements to the peace process yielded dividends. “It is an important day for strengthening peace in Assam,” he said. He appealed to the Paresh Baruah faction of ULFA to come forward for talks, stating when all militant groups came overground, ULFA should also join the peace process in the interest of all sections of people in the state.