Four killed in fresh violence in Manipur

A gunfight erupted at a place between Awang Leikei in Meitei-majority Bishnupur and Kangvai in Kuki-majority Churachandpur districts around 1.30 am.

Women form a human chain to protest against the ongoing ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, in Imphal. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
GUWAHATI:  In continued gunbattles in Manipur, four persons were killed, including a police commando, on Friday. A gunfight erupted at a place between Awang Leikei in Meitei-majority Bishnupur and Kangvai in Kuki-majority Churachandpur districts around 1.30 am in which three persons — two from Churachandpur and one from Bishnupur — were killed and three others, all from Churachandpur, were injured. The deceased included a teenager.

He was hit by a bullet on the Imphal-Churachandpur highway in Bishnupur. After his killing, hundreds of locals, mostly women and youth, took to the streets and vented their ire. The students of the school where he studied also staged a protest. 

In the evening, a police commando was killed during another gunfight with unidentified persons at the same location. Additional columns were rushed to the site to respond to the tense situation.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media showing one person being assaulted and another being fired upon by a group of unidentified persons. Local media reported both were killed two-three days ago. They were last seen on July 4 and they hailed from the Imphal valley.

