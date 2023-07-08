Home Nation Northeast

Manipur violence: Mob sets ablaze two vehicles, firing reported in parts of Imphal

There was an intermittent exchange of fire at Laikot near Yaingangpokpi in Imphal West district between two communities late Friday night.

Published: 08th July 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur violence

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: A mob torched two vehicles in Imphal West district while an exchange of fire was reported in Imphal East district, as violence continued in Manipur, officials said on Saturday.

A group of people burnt two private vehicles at Mahabali Road near the historic Kangla fort as they suspected those four-wheelers were being used for ferrying household goods to a particular ethnic community on Friday night, they said.

The police intervened and the mob dispersed. Drivers of both vehicles managed to flee and there was no casualty.

There was an intermittent exchange of fire at Laikot near Yaingangpokpi in Imphal West district between two communities late Friday night.

The incidents occurred after four people including a Manipur police commando were shot dead and several others injured in separate places in Bishnupur district.

The policeman was killed in a gun battle with suspected militants at Moirang Turel Mapan in the evening, while three others lost their lives in the wee hours in villages of Kangvai, Songdo and Awang Lekhai - all of them on the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

Army and Assam Rifles personnel moved to Songdo on Friday night to tackle the situation, officials said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

ALSO READ:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur violence Ethnic clashes in Manipur
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp