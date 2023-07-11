Home Nation Northeast

BSF Meghalaya seizes clothing item worth Rs 13 lakh on International Border 

Published: 11th July 2023 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image of BSF personnel used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHILLONG: Border Security Forces (BSF) Meghalaya seized huge quantity of clothing item worth more than 13 lakh on the International Border, an official release of BSF said on Tuesday.

The release said, "Acting on a specific tip-off, vigilant troops 04 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized clothing item i.e, saree of worth Rs 13 lakh approx while being smuggled to Bangladesh from bordering area of East Khasi Hills on July 10, 2023."

According to the official statement, the consignment was seized when miscreants were trying to smuggle it to Bangladesh.

"The consignment was seized by active/vigilant troops of BSF BOP Pyrdwah when the miscreants were trying to smuggle it to Bangladesh. On being challenged by BSF, smugglers fled away from the spot by taking advantage of thick vegetation and undulating terrain leaving behind a consignment of saree," it said.

The seized items were handed over to the concerned customs office for further action.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a huge cache of explosives from Gampakonda forest near Marigetta village in the Malkangiri district of Odisha on Monday, officials said on Monday.

The Naxal arms dump was detected during a search operation in the area launched on the basis of a specific information, officials said, adding that the cache comprised electric detonators, gelatin sticks, whistles and hand grenades.

"BSF has been carrying out relentless Operations in highly Naxal-affected districts of Malkangiri and Koraput in South Odisha. Such recoveries would certainly dent Maoist strategy and dampen their spirits to take on evergrowing dominance of Security Forces," read an official statement by the BSF.

The area earlier used to be a stronghold of the Naxals and their sympathisers, the statement informed, adding that the Left-wing ultras would keep IED-making materials in isolated and secluded places to prepare explosive devices to be used against the forces operating in these areas.

"In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations would continue to make the area safe for security forces as well as locals," the BSF added in its statement.

