Home Nation Northeast

12 men barge inside bus, hurl chilli powder at cops and shoot dead murder accused in Rajasthan 

Jagheena and Vijaypal, accused in a 2022 murder case, were being taken to Bharatpur from Jaipur by a team of seven policemen led by a head constable armed with two semi-automatic rifles (SLR).

Published: 12th July 2023 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAIPUR: Around a dozen men barged inside a Rajasthan Roadways bus on Wednesday and shot dead a murder accused who was being escorted by a police team for a court hearing in Bharatpur, officials said.

Another murder accused was injured in the firing and is admitted in a hospital in a critical state, they said.

According to police, the bus was stopped near Amoli toll plaza under Halena police station of Bharatpur by around 12 men who came in a car and two motorcycles.

They entered the bus and hurled chilli powder at the policemen and started firing on Kuldeep Jagheena and Vijaypal.

Jagheena and Vijaypal, accused in a 2022 murder case, were being taken to Bharatpur from Jaipur by a team of seven policemen led by a head constable armed with two semi-automatic rifles (SLR).

SP Bharatpur Mridul Kachchawa said the two murder accused were rushed to RBM government hospital in Bharatpur where Jagheena was declared brought dead by doctors, while Vijaypal is being treated in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the police said they have identified the culprits with the help of CCTV footage and a vehicle has been recovered.

Police in nearby districts, including Dausa, have been alerted and intense checking on highways is going on.

Detailing the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration)-Jaipur Rahul Prakash said several bullets were shot at Jagheena, while the policemen managed to protect Vijaypal from the direct assault.

He said the police team did not open fire in view of the security of the bus passengers.

The officer said an inquiry will be done and action will be taken if any policeman is found guilty of negligence.

Jagheena and Vijaypal were allegedly involved in the murder of Kripal Jagheena, who was shot dead in Bharatpur on September 4 last year over a land dispute.

Jagheena was the main accused in the case.

He, along with four others, was arrested on September 11 last from Maharashtra in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan murder accused Shooting in Rajasthan bus
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp