CPM files complaint against Assam CM for ‘Miya’ remark, TMC petitions CJI

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: While CPM and a Rajya Sabha member (Independent) have filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged hate speech against the “Miyas”, Trinamool Congress has petitioned Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud demanding action against him.

Miya in Assam is a term used to refer to Muslims of erstwhile East Bengal origin. In his complaint, Rajya Sabha member (Independent) Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said: “The Chief Minister of Assam asked people from the Upper Assam area to come to Guwahati and he would clear Guwahati from Miyas.

Such statements are intended to create a division among different communities and clearly prejudicial to national integration.” Stating that the Supreme Court held hate speech as a serious offence, he said the court has directed all states and Union Territories to register cases over hate speech even if no complaint is made.

He requested the police to register a case under IPC sections 153A, 153B and 295A and initiate action so that the “fragile” peace in the state is not disturbed. The CPI(M) alleged Sarma was making hate speeches with an ulterior motive to create division and tensions between Hindus and Muslims. “…Himanta Biswa Sarma has blamed the ‘Miya’ Muslim community for the skyrocketing prices of vegetables in the state…. He urged the Assamese youth to come forward and he assured them that all the ‘Miya’ Muslim vegetable sellers would be driven away from the city,” the CPM wrote in its complaint.

“He also stated that the increasing presence of the ‘Miya’ community in various sectors of the state, such as cab and bus services, was a growing concern,” the party stated. It also accused All-India United Democratic Front chief and MP Badruddin Ajmal of making hate speeches against the Hindus. Assam Trinamool Congress chief Ripun Bora said he requested the CJI for judicial action against Sarma.

“…the comment of Assam CM…is purely a hate speech and (it) disturbs the social harmony of Assam. His opinion on the Miya community, making them responsible for price hike and snatching jobs from Assamese youths indicates the divisive politics played by BJP and its leaders,” Bora alleged.

Sarma courts controversy

Miya in Assam is a term used to refer to Muslims of erstwhile East Bengal origin. In his complaint, Rajya Sabha member (Independent) Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said: “The Chief Minister of Assam asked people from Upper Assam area to come to Guwahati and he would clear Guwahati from Miyas. Such statements are intended to create a division among different communities and clearly prejudicial to national integration.”

GUWAHATI: While CPM and a Rajya Sabha member (Independent) have filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged hate speech against the “Miyas”, Trinamool Congress has petitioned Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud demanding action against him. Miya in Assam is a term used to refer to Muslims of erstwhile East Bengal origin. In his complaint, Rajya Sabha member (Independent) Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said: “The Chief Minister of Assam asked people from the Upper Assam area to come to Guwahati and he would clear Guwahati from Miyas. Such statements are intended to create a division among different communities and clearly prejudicial to national integration.” Stating that the Supreme Court held hate speech as a serious offence, he said the court has directed all states and Union Territories to register cases over hate speech even if no complaint is made. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He requested the police to register a case under IPC sections 153A, 153B and 295A and initiate action so that the “fragile” peace in the state is not disturbed. The CPI(M) alleged Sarma was making hate speeches with an ulterior motive to create division and tensions between Hindus and Muslims. “…Himanta Biswa Sarma has blamed the ‘Miya’ Muslim community for the skyrocketing prices of vegetables in the state…. He urged the Assamese youth to come forward and he assured them that all the ‘Miya’ Muslim vegetable sellers would be driven away from the city,” the CPM wrote in its complaint. “He also stated that the increasing presence of the ‘Miya’ community in various sectors of the state, such as cab and bus services, was a growing concern,” the party stated. It also accused All-India United Democratic Front chief and MP Badruddin Ajmal of making hate speeches against the Hindus. Assam Trinamool Congress chief Ripun Bora said he requested the CJI for judicial action against Sarma. “…the comment of Assam CM…is purely a hate speech and (it) disturbs the social harmony of Assam. His opinion on the Miya community, making them responsible for price hike and snatching jobs from Assamese youths indicates the divisive politics played by BJP and its leaders,” Bora alleged. Sarma courts controversy Miya in Assam is a term used to refer to Muslims of erstwhile East Bengal origin. In his complaint, Rajya Sabha member (Independent) Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said: “The Chief Minister of Assam asked people from Upper Assam area to come to Guwahati and he would clear Guwahati from Miyas. Such statements are intended to create a division among different communities and clearly prejudicial to national integration.”