Manipur: Curfew relaxation removed in all valley districts ahead of rally 

The government's decision comes after Kwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace appealed to all to make the "Mothers' Protest" rally a roaring success.

Published: 19th July 2023

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has removed the daily curfew relaxation in the five valley districts from 5 am to 6 pm and clamped full curfew in view of a rally on Wednesday.

The government's decision comes after Kwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace, which represents the womenfolk of the main market in Imphal town, appealed to all to make the "Mothers' Protest" rally a roaring success.

The committee's co-convenor, K Dhaneshori, urged all mothers in every locality to come out from their homes between 11 am and 1 pm and raise slogans demanding the rejection of separate administration, implementation of NRC and immediate convening of an emergency assembly session.

She also appealed to all to support the protest against the continuing violence in the state.

Security measures have been intensified in the capital Imphal town as well.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, police have detained 30 persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on IGP (Zone 2) K Kabib and his escort on Monday night at Kwakeithel in Imphal West district during which his vehicle was torched.

