Arunachal police file charge sheet against man for sexually assaulting 21 minors

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The police in Arunachal Pradesh filed a charge sheet against a man on the charges of sexually assaulting and molesting 21 children -- 15 girls and six boys -- aged 6 to 12 years.

The accused allegedly committed the crime while he was working as a warden of a government residential school at Karo village in Monigong, Shi Yomi district.

The police said the accused, Yumken Bagra, committed the crime between 2019 and 2022. He is now out on bail, granted by a local court.

The police had earlier booked the accused under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

During the course of the investigation, a special investigation team (SIT) found 21 cases of rape, molestation and sexual harassment. The accused was allegedly involved in obscene acts since 2014 when he joined the school.

In November last year, a man had lodged an FIR with the police alleging his two daughters were sexually assaulted by the warden. Subsequently, the police registered a case and transferred it to the SIT.

"All the victims were hostellers when the crime was committed against them. The medical examinations of the victims, as well as the age verification of the minor victims, were done. All were minors when the crime was committed against them," the police said in a statement.

The statement also said sexually-explicit photos and videos were found in the phone of the accused.

"Medicines containing antihistamine drugs were found and seized. These medicines were usually fed to the victims before the commission of the crime. The major side effect of anti-histamine drug is drowsiness besides other side effects. The accused had threatened to kill them if they disclosed the crime to others," the statement further said.

One D Pertin, related to the accused, was booked by the police for harbouring him (accused).

