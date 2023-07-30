Amid conflict, education support group brings smiles to affected Manipur children 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Even as the guns roar in strife-torn Manipur, an organisation, which works in the field of education in several countries, is trying to put a smile on the faces of affected schoolchildren and reduce their learning gap.

Benumbed by witnessing the bout of violence, these children obviously needed some mirth in the relief camps where they have been lodged for nearly three months.

“We have seen many children impacted and traumatised by the violence, so we are trying to make them happy. We are also trying to bridge their learning gap,” Amrita Thingujam, managing director of System Transformation and Rejuvenation of Education or STAR Education, told this newspaper.

In 2019, the state government launched the “School Fagathansi Mission”. The idea was to transform physical infrastructure. STAR Education is a programme taken up in the second phase under the mission to address social infrastructure. NewGlobe partnered with the government for STAR Education to create globally-competitive government schools through the transformation of teaching and learning that could produce giant learning gains.

“We are not experts in psychology but we try to ensure a playful environment for the children in relief camps by organising various activities on the lines of our classroom management techniques. We try to cheer them up and recognise if they have done something nice,” Thingujam said.

Forty-three members of STAR Education are working relentlessly in different districts to try and make the children happy through learning activities in the relief camps. Thingujam said the children were highly stressed when they had arrived.

“We observed the depth of their trauma. When we asked these children to write about five things that they like the most, some boys, aged 8 or 9 years, would write they love guns and want them. They would write that they want to learn to fight,” she said.

STAR Education is sticking to the core objective of the programme, focusing on education. It works with children aged 4-15 years and is getting a good response. The kids have been also given English activity books based on literacy and numeracy.

“We spend one week at one camp and come back again later as we cycle through the various camps. The children want us to visit them more often. We worked in 37 relief camps and we observed that after our intervention, children are now more expressive. They have become children again,” Thingujam said.

The kids at a relief camp in the Imphal West district were captivated two days ago when Naga folk musician and singer Rewben Mashangva belted out a couple of songs, appealing for peace. An art and painting competition, organised jointly by STAR Education and the Imphal West zone of the education department, was the occasion.

“We had two objectives. We wanted to give a platform to these children to showcase their latent talent. Secondly, they witnessed the ethnic violence from close quarters and they are in a state of great emotional stress. Creative art is a medium for emotional and psychological healing. We organised this event for their emotional well-being,” Zonal Education Officer, Imphal West, Sucheta Khumukcham said.

She said when these children arrived, they were highly stressed because they had seen the violence.

“I can now see a positive change in them. They are opening up. They want to interact more with others,” Khumukcham said.

A boy here, whose house was torched by a mob, said he never imagined such hatred. He appealed to both warring communities to cool down and live life like before again.

A girl said she made a lot of friends at the relief camp and they comforted one another. “I wish to go back home but the home is no longer standing there. It was razed to the ground,” she said.

Khumukcham said STAR Education was doing a wonderful job in Manipur. She said its programme was being implemented in 33 schools in her zone.

“Their programme has brought about many positive changes in the teaching and learning process. So, I thought of collaborating with them in organising this programme for a good cause,” she added.

The now-retired Manipur Commissioner of Education, H Deleep Singh, met NewGlobe at the Education World Forum in 2019 and invited it to the state.

An education support organisation, NewGlobe works as a technical partner to governments across seven countries to make schools globally competitive. It supports them with a technology-enabled and data-driven education system.

NewGlobe’s work has been evaluated by Nobel prize-winning economist Professor Michael Kremer who has evidence that the learning gains made by NewGlobe are the largest ever measured in the history of education interventions across the developing world.

