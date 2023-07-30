MPs of INDIA urge Manipur Governor to take effective measures for restoring peace 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: 21 MPs from the opposition INDIA bloc, who visited some relief camps in strife-torn Manipur, on Sunday urged Governor Anusuiya Uikey to restore peace and harmony in the state by taking all effective measures.

In a memorandum, they requested her to apprise the central government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days “so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy.”

“We…arrived at Imphal on the 29th July, 2023 on a mission of on-the-spot assessment of the situation prevailing in Manipur in the wake of ethnic violence taking place in the state since the 3rd May, 2023. We have visited relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal, and interacted with the victims/inmates in the relief camps...

“We are, indeed, very shocked and sad to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrows of the individuals affected by the unprecedented violence unleashed by both sides since the beginning of the clashes,” the memorandum signed by the 21 MPs reads.

The Opposition delegation said there is anger and a sense of alienation among all communities and it has to be addressed without delay.

The failure of both the Central and state government to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities is apparent from the figures of more than 140 deaths, more than 500 injuries, the burning down of more than 5,000 houses and the internal displacement of more than 60,000 people, they wrote in the memorandum.

“From the reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in the last few days, it is established beyond doubt that the state machinery has completely failed to control the situation for the last almost three months,” they alleged.

Further, the Opposition MPs said the condition in the relief camps is pathetic. They stressed that special care needs to be taken for the children on a priority basis.

They said students are facing an uncertain future, which has to be the priority of the state and the Union government. They said the continued internet ban for the last three months is aiding the unsubstantiated rumour and this is adding to the existing mistrust.

“Silence of Honourable Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur. We earnestly request you to restore peace and harmony, taking all effective measures, where justice should be the cornerstone. In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent,” the memorandum reads.

