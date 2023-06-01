Manipur police chief P Doungel replaced amid Amit Shah's visit; IPS Rajiv Singh to take over

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Amid the ethnic tension in Manipur, senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh has been appointed as the state’s director general of police with immediate effect.

He replaced P Doungel, a 1987 batch IPS officer who has been transferred to the post of OSD (Home).

The post of OSD (Home) was created as the Ministry of home affairs (MHA) had sent Singh, a 1993 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre, to Manipur two days ago on inter-cadre deputation for three years.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for the inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in the public interest."

“It is therefore requested to relieve Shri Rajiv Singh immediately for enabling him to take up his new assignment in Manipur,” an MHA office memorandum dated May 29 and signed by joint secretary Anant Kishore Saran, said.

The appointment of Singh comes nearly a month after ethnic clashes broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities. Over 80 people lost their lives while 300 others were injured. Nearly 2,000 houses were also either torched or damaged.

Earlier, retired CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh was appointed as Manipur's security advisor.



GUWAHATI: Amid the ethnic tension in Manipur, senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh has been appointed as the state’s director general of police with immediate effect. He replaced P Doungel, a 1987 batch IPS officer who has been transferred to the post of OSD (Home). The post of OSD (Home) was created as the Ministry of home affairs (MHA) had sent Singh, a 1993 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre, to Manipur two days ago on inter-cadre deputation for three years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for the inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in the public interest." “It is therefore requested to relieve Shri Rajiv Singh immediately for enabling him to take up his new assignment in Manipur,” an MHA office memorandum dated May 29 and signed by joint secretary Anant Kishore Saran, said. The appointment of Singh comes nearly a month after ethnic clashes broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities. Over 80 people lost their lives while 300 others were injured. Nearly 2,000 houses were also either torched or damaged. Earlier, retired CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh was appointed as Manipur's security advisor.