Over 140 looted weapons surrendered in Manipur after Amit Shah's appeal 

By PTI

IMPHAL: Within hours after Union home minister Amit Shah’s appeal, the miscreants in Manipur surrendered over 140 weapons they looted from police stations and battalions during the violence.

Before leaving for New Delhi after a four-day visit to the state, Shah had on Thursday morning made an appeal to the miscreants to surrender the looted weapons or face legal actions. He had warned that the police would launch a combing operation from Friday.

Official sources said over 140 weapons were surrendered till Thursday night after the home minister’s appeal. The weapons included self-loading rifles, carbine, AK and INSAS rifles, light machine guns, pistols, M16 rifles, smoke gun/tear gas, sten gun and grenade launcher.

“People are surrendering the weapons before SPs (superintendents of police) and OCs (officers-in-charge of police stations). There are cases where weapons were kept somewhere and the police were informed to collect the same,” a senior government official said.

There are partial official figures on the looted weapons and bullets.

On May 8, Chief Minister N Biren Singh revealed 1,041 weapons and 7,460 cartridges were looted by the miscreants from a police establishment. He stated that 214 weapons and 4,273 bullets were recovered later. There were several other incidents of looting of arms and ammunition subsequently.

A defence ministry statement said intelligence sources had been “energised” and dedicated columns kept on standby to ensure quick action on receipt of inputs for early recovery of weapons. Detailed plans have been prepared for implementation with immediate effect, the statement said.

“Surprise check of SoO camps (of insurgent groups) is also being undertaken to ensure the presence of weapons and cadres as stipulated in the agreement,” the statement further said.

It added pursuant to Shah’s visit, the security forces evolved detailed plans to launch large-scale combing operations for the recovery of the looted weapons.

Meanwhile, the state was by and large peaceful on Friday. With the improvement in the situation, the authorities relaxed curfew in some districts. However, internet services continued to remain suspended.

Shah had on Thursday said, “I can say it without any hesitation that because of a hasty Manipur High Court decision (order), the ethnic clashes started.”

At least, 80 people were killed and over 300 others injured in the violence which broke out on May 3 after a “Tribal Solidarity March” which was organised by a tribal students’ union to oppose the move for the inclusion of Meiteis – the largest community – in the Scheduled Tribes list.

