Manipur violence: 16 injured in suspected militant attack in Imphal

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Despite the deployment of over 35,000 Army personnel and paramilitary forces and Union Minister Amit Shah's call to maintain peace, Manipur is still reeling under violence.

16 people were injured in a suspected militant attack in two villages – Phayeng and Kangchup Chingkhong – in the Imphal West district on Friday night.

The injured were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and Raj Medicity in the state capital Imphal. The condition of the two was stated to be critical.

“Unfortunate simultaneous coordinated attack by heavily armed Kuki terrorist including suspected PDF of Myanmar, with sophisticated weapons, motors & method bombs, continues, injuring 16 in Imphal, Manipur. These must stop. It's economically affecting all people of the state,” Lieutenant General (retired) L Nishikanta Singh tweeted on Saturday.

Official sources said a fierce gunfight followed when the police personnel, stationed at the two villages, retaliated. After about four hours, the personnel managed to push the militants to nearby hills.

In another incident, the bodies of seven civilians killed during a militant attack in the Sugnu-Serou area of Kakching district on May 28 were recovered on Friday. Four additional deaths were reported earlier.

Meanwhile, a mob set fire to the Don Bosco Training Centre at Yairipok Ngariyan near Andro police station in Imphal East district on Friday at around 12 noon.

Father Joseph K, who is associated with the Centre run by the Catholic Mission, claimed some 3,000 people carried out the attack following a rumour that the property would be used to house security forces.

“Parts of the building, including some windows and doors, were torched. Trees nearby were also burnt. The building has been lying vacant since 2001,” a police officer said.

In recent times, Meiteis accused the security forces of siding with Kukis while Kukis accused Manipur police of acting at the behest of Meiteis.

A joint body of six Imphal valley-based students’ organizations on Friday condemned fake social media reports on the Manipur crisis.

