Manipur calm, Centre okays Rs 100 crore relief package for state

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday sanctioned a package of Rs 101.75 crore to provide relief to displaced people in Manipur. Meanwhile, the situation in the state remained peaceful and under control and there has been no incident of violence in the state in the last 48 hours, an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state between May 29 and June 1, during which he held talks with representatives of all segments of society. During his visit, Shah had directed the state government to send a request to the home ministry for a relief package for displaced people.

“In the last 24 hours, 27 arms, 245 ammunition and 41 bombs were recovered from the Porompat police station jurisdiction of Manipur’s Imphal East district while one weapon and two bombs were seized in the state’s Bishnupur district. A total of 896 arms, 11,763 ammunition and 200 bombs of different kinds have been recovered so far,” an MHA official said.

Curfew relaxation has been extended for 12 hours in five Valley districts and 10 hours and eight hours in neighboring hill districts. There is no curfew in six other hill districts, the official said.

