Manipur minister's official quarters set on fire

Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen is a Kuki community leader. No group has owned responsibility as yet for the fire.

Published: 14th June 2023 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel during a combing operation in sensitive areas of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The official quarters of woman Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area in Imphal West district were set on fire by unidentified people on Wednesday night, an official said.

The incident occurred after nine people were killed and 10 others injured when suspected miscreants attacked a village in the Khamenlok area of ethnic strife-hit Manipur, officials said.

No one was present in the quarters of Kipgen, a Kuki community leader when it was torched.

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before the blaze could spread to the neighbourhood.

No group has owned responsibility as yet for the arson.

Earlier, at around 1 am, armed miscreants surrounded the Kuki village of Khamenlok area bordering Imphal East district and Kangpoki district and launched the attack, officials said.

In the gun battle that ensued, both sides suffered casualties and injuries.

The area lies along the borders of the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and the tribal-majority Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have cut short the curfew relaxation hours from the usual 5 am to 6 pm in Imphal East district and Imphal West district to 5 am to 9 am.

Curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services are suspended in the entire northeastern state.

More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

