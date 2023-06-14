Nine killed, ten injured after militant attack in Manipur; Imphal curfew timings extended

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: At least nine people were killed while 10 to 11 others were injured after several hours of a gunbattle between two groups of unidentified gunmen in strife-torn Manipur on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from the foothill areas of Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district in the hills and Meitei-majority Imphal East district in the Imphal Valley.

The police confirmed the deaths and said the condition of one of the injured was critical.

Some villages such as Khamenlok, Chullouphai and Aigejang on the border of the two districts have come under intense gunfire since Monday when some people were injured.

Manipur | 9 people have been killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence this morning in Khamenlok area, Imphal East. Postmortem procedure underway: Shivkanta Singh, SP Imphal East

Personnel of Army and paramilitary forces cannot immediately respond to such situations due to resistance from women groups. Women would block the movement of defence personnel and their vehicles. In the instant case, large numbers of women have kept the road blocked in areas such as Chanung and Taretkhul since Tuesday.

Two days ago, Chief Minister N Biren Singh reiterated his appeal to people for peace. He had assured that the government would protect the lives of people from militant attacks.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence which broke out on May 3 after a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by a tribal students’ union to oppose the move for the inclusion of Meiteis – the state’s largest community – in the Scheduled Tribes list.

ALSO READ: Manipur violence: Over 50,650 displaced people living in 350 relief camps

READ MORE: Manipur violence: 35 weapons, warlike stores recovered during joint combing operations

GUWAHATI: At least nine people were killed while 10 to 11 others were injured after several hours of a gunbattle between two groups of unidentified gunmen in strife-torn Manipur on Wednesday. The incident was reported from the foothill areas of Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district in the hills and Meitei-majority Imphal East district in the Imphal Valley. The police confirmed the deaths and said the condition of one of the injured was critical.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Some villages such as Khamenlok, Chullouphai and Aigejang on the border of the two districts have come under intense gunfire since Monday when some people were injured. Manipur | 9 people have been killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence this morning in Khamenlok area, Imphal East. Postmortem procedure underway: Shivkanta Singh, SP Imphal East — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023 Personnel of Army and paramilitary forces cannot immediately respond to such situations due to resistance from women groups. Women would block the movement of defence personnel and their vehicles. In the instant case, large numbers of women have kept the road blocked in areas such as Chanung and Taretkhul since Tuesday. Two days ago, Chief Minister N Biren Singh reiterated his appeal to people for peace. He had assured that the government would protect the lives of people from militant attacks. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence which broke out on May 3 after a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by a tribal students’ union to oppose the move for the inclusion of Meiteis – the state’s largest community – in the Scheduled Tribes list. ALSO READ: Manipur violence: Over 50,650 displaced people living in 350 relief camps READ MORE: Manipur violence: 35 weapons, warlike stores recovered during joint combing operations