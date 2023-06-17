Home Nation Northeast

More than 2,400 tourists stranded in North Sikkim due to inclement weather 

Published: 17th June 2023

Sikkim Avalanche

Representational Image: Rescue operations at the avalanche site in Sikkim on April 2023. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

GANGTOK: More than 2,400 tourists, including 60 college students were stranded in the Lachen and Lachung area of North Sikkim district due to road blockades following incessant rainfall for the last three days, officials said on Saturday.

The district administration has pressed into service 19 buses and 70 smaller vehicles to evacuate the 2,464 stranded tourists, officials said.

As of now, three buses and two other vehicles carrying 123 tourists have left for the state capital Gangtok, they said.

Personnel from the Quick Reaction Team of the District Disaster Management Authority, Sikkim Police, GREF, BRO, ITBP, Army, and Travel Agency Association Sikkim are working together to carry out the evacuation of stranded tourists, they said.

Meanwhile, the road to Chungthang has been blocked at numerous points.

The restoration works will start only after the rain stops.

The North Sikkim district administration has set up helpline numbers - 8509822997 /116464265 - for the public to contact in case of any query about stranded tourists, officials added.

