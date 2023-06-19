Home Nation Northeast

Army jawan injured in Manipur, CM warns violence mongers

Published: 19th June 2023

CM Biren Singh with the displaced in one of Manipur's relief camps. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An army soldier sustained gunshot wounds in restive Manipur on Monday after the miscreants resorted to "unprovoked firing".

The incident occurred at Kanto Sabal in Imphal West district in the wee hours when a group of unidentified gunmen went to attack a village. The miscreants also burned down three houses.

The injured jawan was hit by a bullet in the leg and admitted to a military hospital. He was stable.

"Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chinmang village during night of 18/19 June. Army columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. One Army soldier sustained gunshot wound and evacuated to the military hospital, Leimakhong and is stable," the Army's Spear Corps tweeted.

The Army authorities said additional columns were sent to the area and joint operations were in progress.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed concern over the continued violence and reiterated his appeal for peace.

"When I learnt about the incident at around 1:30 am, I immediately spoke to a senior Army official. He assured me that they will look into the matter. He had informed the fire brigade and later, the fire was doused," Singh told journalists.

He said he would soon convene a meeting to review security.

"We will find out how it happened and how such incidents could be prevented in future," the CM said.

“This type of a thing has to stop immediately. The SoO Kuki militants have to stop it. Otherwise, they will face the consequences. I will also appeal to the Meitei people who are with arms not to attack anything. They should maintain peace so we can restore normalcy,” he added.

Mobs had looted some 4,000 guns and lakhs of bullets from the armouries of police stations and battalions earlier. Nearly, 1,000 weapons were either surrendered or recovered later.

Singh, who visited some relief camps on Monday, said the inmates, particularly children and women, were suffering. He said 3000 to 4000 prefabricated houses would be constructed as a temporary arrangement within the next two months and the inmates would be shifted there. He said the prefabricated materials would reach the state in 10-15 days.

He appealed to people not to disturb the two key sectors of education and health.

