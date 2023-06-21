Home Nation Northeast

'Maximum silence, minimum governance' in Manipur, says Congress on 50th day of unrest

"Let us remind ourselves amidst all the news of the Prime Minister's visit to the USA that today is the 50th consecutive day of Manipur's pain, distress and agony," Jairam Ramesh said.

Published: 21st June 2023

Manipur

File photo of people belonging to the Kuki tribe protest against the killing of tribals in violence-hit Manipur, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday said it has been 50 days since Manipur has been burning but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "totally and completely failed" in his duty by choosing to deliberately ignore the violence-hit state in the time of crisis.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP-led government of "maximum silence, minimum governance" in Manipur.

"Let us remind ourselves amidst all the news of the Prime Minister's visit to the USA that today is the 50th consecutive day of Manipur's pain, distress and agony," Jairam Ramesh said.

"The Prime Minister who gives 'gyaan' on so many issues has sadly not said a word on the tragedy that has engulfed the state, has not given an appointment to representatives of political parties who sought time from him, and has given no indication whatsoever that he even cares or is concerned," Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

"He has totally and completely failed his duty as the Prime Minister of India by choosing to deliberately ignore Manipur in a time of crisis. His behaviour on Manipur is most shocking and beyond comprehension," he said.

Manipur Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei also asked, "How long will the ongoing turmoil in Manipur go? For months or years or decades?" The people of Manipur have a right to be heard by the prime minister, who is constitutionally duty-bound to give answers to the people, instead of maintaining a stoic silence for 50 days, he said.

"Manipur is kept under darkness for almost 2 months continuously as the ban on internet has been extended repeatedly by the BJP govt in the state. The people of Manipur are deeply affected by the internet ban as many professionals have already left the state for internet," Meitei said in a tweet.

Leaders from 10 opposition parties in Manipur, which has been rocked by ethnic clashes, are camping in Delhi and seeking a hearing from the prime minister since June 10, but have failed to meet him so far. They have handed over a memorandum to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "The horrific violence, destruction and displacement in Manipur has now crossed 50 days. The government's silence and inaction are incomprehensible."

"Can anything have been a bigger priority in the country over the last 50 days? Where is the 'maximum governance' we were all promised?" he asked.

India is rightly proud of its tech stack and the use of the internet for so many purposes, from banking to e-governance, the former Union minister noted while asking, "Then why has it shut the Internet down in Manipur for two months, adding to the miseries of the people, with no impact on mob violence?"

"This reflexive resort to Internet shutdowns must stop. We hold a dubious world record, for the largest number and longest duration of Internet shutdowns anywhere on the planet," Tharoor said.

Intermittent firing has been reported from two places in Manipur, officials said on Wednesday. Around 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire were heard at 11.45 pm on Tuesday at Thangjing in Manipur East, they said. Sporadic firing was also reported from Geljang and Singda, both falling in the Kangchup area.

"Between 8 pm and 9.30 pm, four-five rounds were fired from the Geljan and Singda areas. It was speculative fire and not at each other. The distance between the two places is two kilometres," an official said.

