Home Nation Northeast

Part of Meghalaya football stadium, inaugurated last December, collapses

A statement issued by the CM's office said th initial cause has been noted as damage under the duress of heavy rains experienced in Tura and the West Garo Hills region.

Published: 23rd June 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Stadium

P A Sangma Football Stadium in Meghalaya. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SHILLONG: A portion of the P A Sangma Football Stadium in Meghalaya's Tura which was inaugurated in December last year has collapsed, officials said.

The iconic stadium, inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, is part of the PA Sangma Sports Complex that is being built by the government at a cost of Rs 127 crore, they said.

There were no casualties in the incident that took place on Thursday, they added.

"A part of the peripheral retaining wall of the football stadium of the P A Sangma Sports Complex collapsed. The initial cause has been noted as damage under the duress of heavy rains experienced in Tura and the West Garo Hills region," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

"The reasons for the collapse of part of the retaining wall are being inquired into. The Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, has launched an official investigation into the matter," it said.

A portion of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building collapsed in May last year.

The 70-tonne dome of the Rs 177.7 crore building collapsed, causing a political furore in the state ahead of assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp