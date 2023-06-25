Gauhati High Court stays Wrestling Federation of India elections

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has stayed the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), scheduled for July 11.

An order to this effect was issued by the court on Sunday based on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA) against WFI, IOA ad-hoc body, and the Sports Ministry.

The AWA’s grievance is that although it was entitled to be an affiliated member of WFI, the same was not granted despite a recommendation made by the then WFI Executive Committee at WFI’s General Council held in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh on November 15 under the chairmanship of WFI president and MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The court said the notification for the election of WFI’s Executive Committee was issued although the AWA’s affiliation is pending final decision. June 25 was fixed as the last date for receiving the names of the electoral college while the election for the Executive Committee was fixed on July 11.

The AWA contended that unless it is affiliated to the WFI, it would not be able to nominate its representatives to the electoral college.

The court said under these circumstances, not only the AWA but also the wrestlers of Assam would be deprived of participation in any national tournaments organized by WFI.

“On consideration of the contentions…till the next date (is) fixed, respondents are hereby directed not to proceed with the election of the Executive Committee of WFI as per the notification dated 13.06.2023 issued by the Returning Officer of the election of WFI (2023-2027),” the court directed.

The next hearing has been fixed for July 17.

