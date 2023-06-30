Assam cop 'absconding' after being booked for sexually assaulting minor inside police station

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam police are searching for an absconding inspector after a 17-year-old has lodged an FIR against him for allegedly sexually assaulting her, taking obscene photographs of her inside a police station in lower Assam's Nalbari district last week, police said.

The accused Inspector Biman Roy, who served as the officer in charge of Ghograpar police station in lower Assam’s Nalbari district, has gone into hiding. The police announced that anyone providing information about his whereabouts would be rewarded.

The incident is said to have occurred on June 21, when the victim and her boyfriend were taken to the Ghograpar police station as they had eloped from their houses hoping to get married.

Director General of Police GP Singh said he was deeply disheartened and anguished.

“One inspector has let us all down. The entire police family stands distraught. I assure the people of Assam that power vested in me as the DGP shall be used to the maximum to ensure that the glory of Assam police remains intact,” Singh said.

Reference taking of objectionable photo of a young girl at Ghograpar PS - Inspector (now under suspension) Biman Roy , former OC Ghograpar PS of Nalbari DEF is prime suspect in Nalbari PS Case No. 287/23 U/S- 354(B)/509 IPC

R/W Sec. 12/14(1) of POCSO Act. He is absconding. Anyone… pic.twitter.com/zRmWrNCT7V — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 29, 2023

“This decision shall also send a strong message to all serving police personnel about adherence to the law of the land and the thought process of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam about the shape Assam Police should take to serve the people of Assam,” the DGP said.

He said the action taken may also be seen as a warning and advice to all Assam Police personnel to maintain the sanctity of police stations and ensure that police stations remain the safest place for children and women.

Singh, who visited the Ghograpar police station on Friday, told the reporters the chargesheet would be filed within 20-25 days.

