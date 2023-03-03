Home Nation Northeast

Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

A number of vehicles parked in the compound of the deputy commissioner's office in Mairang were set on fire, a senior district official told PTI.

Published: 03rd March 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

While the woman Bimla Majhi was run over by a train, the minor sons - Ravindra and Dusmanta - were lying dead in a pool of blood in their house.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Post-poll violence that erupted in at least three assembly constituencies in Meghalaya left several people injured, while one person was found dead in a mysterious circumstance, officials said on Friday.

Several incidents of violence were reported in Mariang constituency in Eastern West Khasi Hills, Shella in East Khasi Hills and Mokaiaw in West Jaintia Hills, where prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were clamped, they said.

A number of vehicles parked in the compound of the deputy commissioner's office in Mairang were set on fire, a senior district official told PTI.

"One person was also found dead in a mysterious circumstance at the place of violence," he said.

The incident took place soon after Congress supporters had on Thursday gheraoed the DC's office, expressing dissatisfaction over the Mairang assembly constituency results.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh defeated his nearest rival of the Congress, Batskhem Ryntathiang, by a slender margin in Mairang.

Lyngdoh was declared re-elected from the assembly seat as he secured 19,066 votes, while the Congress nominee got 18,911 votes.

The district police fired tear gas shells to disperse the violent crowd last night, the official said.

In another incident in Sohra, supporters of the NPP hurled stones at the office of the SDO after they were disappointed with the Shella assembly constituency results.

"The situation is under control now and additional forces have been deployed," district SP MGR Kumar said.

United Democratic Party candidate Balajied Kupar Synrem won the Shella seat, defeating National People's Party nominee Grace Mary Kharpuri by 434 votes.

In West Jaintia Hills, the district administration has imposed a curfew in Sahsniang village following a clash between two groups after the announcement of the assembly poll results on Thursday.

There is an "apprehension that the violence may spread and intensify if left unattended" and it may result in destruction of property and loss of lives, said an order issued by the local administration.

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27.

The UDP, which was NPP's ally in the Conrad K Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies. It had won only six seats in the 2018 polls.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each, while the BJP secured two constituencies.

The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats, while the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People's Democratic Front won two seats each.

Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Post-poll violence Meghalaya Congress NPP
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp