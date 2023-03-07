Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM, cabinet sworn-in

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Conrad K Sangma was sworn in as the chief minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Shillong. Prestone Tynsong of the National People’s Party (NPP), which Sangma heads, was sworn in as Deputy chief minister and some others as ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the dignitaries present.

This is Sangma’s second term as the chief minister. The NPP had emerged as the single largest party in the elections by bagging 26 of the state’s 60 seats. Sangma has 45 MLAs with him and he will head a coalition government that has BJP and some regional parties as constituents.

Meanwhile, after the event in Shillong is over, Modi, Shah, Nadda and Sarma would leave for Nagaland for the swearing-in ceremony there. Neiphiu Rio will take oath as the chief minister for the fifth time.

The BJP is an ally of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and they went to polls after striking a seat-sharing deal. The NDPP had won 25 seats and BJP 12. The state has a 60-member House.

The BJP, which has two MLAs in Meghalaya, got one ministerial berth. It's AL Hek will serve for two and half years and Sanbor Shullai for the remaining two and half years.

Two Deputy CMs Apart from Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar of the NPP also took oath as Deputy chief minister.

