Home Nation Northeast

Assam hit by two earthquakes

People in the neighbouring Sivasagar, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts also felt the jolt. Lakhimpur on the northern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremors.

Published: 18th March 2023 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Two back-to-back earthquakes of 3.6 and 2.8 magnitudes on the Richter Scale hit central Assam on Saturday morning, an official bulletin said.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property due to either of the quakes.

A National Center for Seismology report said the first quake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded at 9.03 am, with its epicentre near Titabar in Jorhat district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra River, at a depth of 50 km.

People in the neighbouring Sivasagar, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts also felt the jolt. Lakhimpur on the northern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremors.

The earthquake could be felt in many areas in the north-western part of Nagaland as well, the report stated.

The second tremor of 2.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale was registered at 11.02 am, with the epicentre near Dalgaon in Darrang district on the northern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 9 km, it added.

This earthquake could be felt by people living in Udalguri, Baksa and Sonintpur district, while those in Morigaon on the southern bank of the mighty river also received the jolt.

The northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, with earthquakes frequently hitting the region.

Also Watch |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
earthquakes Richter scale
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp