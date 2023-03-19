Conflict between Meghalaya govt. and Shillong's Dalit Sikhs may resolve by April

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A long-drawn conflict between the Meghalaya government and the Dalit Sikhs in Shillong might get resolved by April.

The Conrad K Sangma government said it would go ahead with the proposed relocation of 342 families, predominantly Dalits, from Harijan Colony (also Punjabi Lane) to the premises of the Shillong Municipal Board.

Two days ago, the High Court of Meghalaya issued an order asking both sides to resolve the matter by April, so that the relocation, if any, could take place within the next two to three months. Last year, the government had prepared a relocation blueprint and shared it with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC). However, the HPC said it would first consult engineers and architects to understand the blueprint in detail. It has not responded yet.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who heads the government-constituted High-Level Committee on relocation, said the government would go ahead with the relocation.

“The government had invited them (HPC) in November last year for the resumption of talks but they sought time. We wrote to them again later. Let us see if they respond,” Tynsong said. The government gave the HPC until 10 April to respond to the relocation blueprint. The court will hear the case on April 24.

The government wants to redevelop Harijan Colony, a prime location in the hill station, but the residents are not willing to part with the land. They claim their forefathers migrated to the place more than 200 years ago.

Gurjit Singh, who is the HPC secretary, had said last year the Sikhs of Shillong were emotionally attached to the colony where their forefathers lived and died and never left for Punjab due to the love of people.

The government took possession of the land, measuring 12,444.13 square metres, two years ago after paying a premium of over Rs 2 crore to the Syiem (king) of Mylliem, the original owner.

