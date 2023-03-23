Assam's Bodo region to introduce 'happiness' as subject in curriculum to heal wounds of strife  

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has struck upon a novel idea to heal the wounds of decades of strife and conflict. Emboldened by the return of complete peace to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the autonomous body will include a subject on peace and happiness in the curriculum under its “Happiness Mission”.

The BTC administers Assam’s four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.

Talking to journalists on the sidelines of the 4th Asian Kho Kho championship at Tamulpur on Thursday, BTC chief Pramod Bodo said the Happiness Mission would emphasise on healing, listening and discussions.

“We will listen to one another and discuss. We had rich human values. It is imperative that we recycle them,” Bodo said.

The Happiness Mission will be launched in April with the inclusion of the subject on peace and happiness in the Knowledge Centre of the Bodoland University. A declaration on the same was made at the recently-held Bodoland International Knowledge Festival.

“Happiness is key in life. I am surprised that it is not taught anywhere in the country. We’ll involve every section of the society, including former insurgents, besides government machinery in the Happiness Mission,” Bodo said.

He said school and college students would also be taught the subject on peace and happiness.

“Money or economic opportunities alone cannot make you happy. We have to understand what life is. Life is not about indulging in violence, killing people or disturbing the ecosystem. There should be a mindset to positively contribute to the society,” Bodo said philosophically.

Stating that nobody will be happy without peace, he said it was evident from the holding of the Asian Kho Kho competition in Tamulpur that Bodoland is peaceful and people could visit the region.

“If people come, there will be exchange of ideas and the minds of people will open up. It will help build their confidence,” he added.

Bodoland remained restless for nearly three decades during the insurgency movement. Peace returned to the region after the Centre’s signing of the BTR Accord with four extremist groups and the All Bodo Students’ Union in January 2020.



