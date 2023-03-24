BJP's Biswabandhu elected Tripura Speaker; Tipra Motha abstains from voting

Home Nation Northeast

Sen, a four-time MLA from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, was the deputy speaker in the previous assembly.

Newly appointed Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen during the first day of the state assembly session, in Agartala. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: BJP MLA Biswabandhu Sen was elected the speaker of the Tripura assembly on Friday.

Sen received 32 votes, while opposition CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gopal Chandra Roy got 14 votes.

Tipra Motha, which has 13 members in the assembly, stayed away from voting.

Sen, a four-time MLA from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, was the deputy speaker in the previous assembly.

In the Tripura assembly, the BJP-IPFT alliance has 33 MLAs, while the opposition Congress and CPI-M jointly have 14 legislators.

