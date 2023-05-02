Home Nation Northeast

Army soldier killed in blast at Assam firing range

Sandeep Kumar.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Indian Army craftsman was killed in a blast at a firing range in Assam.

The victim, Sandeep Kumar, was on sentry duty at the range when the explosion occurred. He hailed from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son.

A defence statement said the blast took place at the Darranga Field Firing Range at Tamulpur of western Assam.

The severely-injured Kumar was provided with immediate medical assistance by a regimental medical officer and later, flown to the base hospital in Guwahati but he succumbed to his injuries.

“Indian Army expresses condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family of the soldier who lost his life in the incident. An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the facts of this incident,” the statement further said.

