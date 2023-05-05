Home Nation Northeast

I-T dept officer dragged from official residence, killed in Manipur violence: IRS Association 

In a tweet, the association strongly condemned "the dastardly act of violence resulting in the death of Sh. Letminthang Haokip, Tax Assistant in Imphal".

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Income Tax department official posted in Imphal was "dragged out" of his official residence and killed during the current spate of violence in Manipur, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Association said on Friday.

In a tweet, the association strongly condemned "the dastardly act of violence resulting in the death of Sh. Letminthang Haokip, Tax Assistant in Imphal".

"No cause or ideology can justify the killing of an innocent public servant on duty. Our thoughts are with his family in this difficult hour," it said.

It also put out a photo of Haokip, saying he was "dragged out from his official quarter in Imphal by Meitei miscreants and beaten to death".

The association is an all-India body of the Income-tax department.

Parts of the state has witnessed bloody ethnic rioting over the last 48 hours with a defence spokesperson saying a total of 13,000 people were rescued and shifted to safe shelters.

