Home Nation Northeast

NEET-UG postponed in violence-hit Manipur, fresh date to be announced soon 

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh wrote to the NTA to take into account the current situation in Manipur and postpone the exam.

Published: 06th May 2023 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

ManipurViolence

Women from Manipur stage a protest against the ongoing violence in Manipur, at Manipuri Rajbari in Guwahati, Assam on May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Medical entrance exam NEET-UG scheduled on May 7 has been postponed in Manipur in view of the law-and-order situation there, the National Testing Agency announced on Saturday.

The exam date for candidates whose test centre was in Manipur will be announced soon.

"On the request of the state government of Manipur and in the wake of the law and order situation, NEET (UG)-2023 has been postponed only for candidates who have exam centre in Manipur until further notice," said Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA.

"The fresh dates for these candidates will be announced soon," she added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh wrote to the NTA to take into account the current situation in Manipur and postpone the exam.

Singh, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Manipur, said, more than 8,700 candidates were scheduled to appear for the crucial exam at the centers in Manipur.

Manipur is witnessing violent clashes over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state.

Naga and Kuki tribals who are opposing this plan organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on Wednesday after which the clashes broke out.

The death toll in the ethnic violence stands at 54, officials said, even as life returned to wary normalcy in Imphal Valley on Saturday with shops and markets reopening and cars plying on the roads.

However, unofficial sources placed the death toll at over a hundred and the number of injured at nearly 200.

Union minister Kiren Rijuju added his voice to the appeals for calm in the northeastern state as well as a dialogue between the ethnic communities.

A record 20.87 lakh registrations have been received for NEET-UG this year, including nearly 12 lakh female candidates.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is the largest entrance exam in the country, followed by CUET-UG. According to registration statistics, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, over 2.57 lakh more than last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur NEET-UG
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp