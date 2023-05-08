Home Nation Northeast

Tense calm as curfew eased in parts of violence-hit Manipur

People were seen coming out in large numbers to buy essential items. Immediately after the relaxation period ended, personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles staged a flag march in the areas.

Published: 08th May 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

People of violence-hit areas of Manipur at a relief camp setup by the Assam Government, in Cachar district of Assam, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

People of violence-hit areas of Manipur at a relief camp setup by the Assam Government, in Cachar district of Assam, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  A tense calm prevailed in Manipur on Sunday after days of ethnic violence. Curfew was relaxed for some time in parts of the state including the Churachandpur district, the epicenter of violence, with security forces keeping a close watch on the situation. 

People were seen coming out in large numbers to buy essential items. Immediately after the relaxation period ended, personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles staged a flag march in the areas.  “The past 24 hours saw the Army significantly increasing surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs, and redeployment of Army helicopters within the Imphal Valley,” an official statement said. 

Civilians being evacuated from the violence-affected areas of Manipur, on Sunday | ANI

So far, around 23,000 civilians have been evacuated from conflict areas. They are housed into military garrisons. A few thousand fled to neighbouring states of Assam and Mizoram.   Meanwhile, several states started evacuating their people from Manipur. A multi-agency team evacuated 676 Nagas by buses to Nagaland on Sunday. The Meghalaya government evacuated over 100 students on commercial flights. The governments of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal are also taking measures to evacuate their people.

New chief secretary
In a significant development, the state government on Sunday appointed Dr Vineet Joshi as the Chief Secretary

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur ethnic violence Curfew
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp