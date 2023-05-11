Home Nation Northeast

Protest in Tripura after college girl gang-raped by three; two held

Tripura Ganatantrik Nari Samity, a women’s wing of CPI(M), SFI, DYFI and other organisations, gheraoed the police headquarters to demand punishment for all the culprits.

Published: 11th May 2023 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2023 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Various organisations, including student bodies, staged protests in Tripura, on Thursday, after a college girl allegedly gang-raped in a moving vehicle by three persons who later left her alone on a road in a critical condition after committing the crime.

Tripura Ganatantrik Nari Samity, a women’s wing of CPI(M), SFI, DYFI and other organisations, gheraoed the police headquarters to demand punishment for all the culprits.

The victim (20) was admitted to the GB Pant Hospital in Agartala. The police said she was traumatized but out of danger. 

“I spoke to a doctor at the hospital. The doctor said the victim is out of danger but mentally disturbed,” the Superintendent of Police Dr Kiran Kumar K said.

The incident occurred on May 8 in the West Tripura district.

A case under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 376D (gang-rape) and 34 (criminal act by several persons with a common intention) was registered.

Prime accused, Gautam Sharma, the victim’s boyfriend, and another accused Sudip Chetri was arrested. The third accused, Prosenjit Purkayastha, is evading arrest, the police said.

A video of the victim has gone viral on social media with her face blurred to protect her identity. She was seen as devastated and could barely speak. She said she had prayed to the accused to spare her but they did not listen to her.

The SP said that Gautam had taken the victim in a car and roamed about from 4 pm-11 pm on that day.  The victim’s mother, however, claimed Gautam had offered a lift to her daughter when she was returning home from college.

Quoting the mother, Kumar said that initially only Gautam was with the victim in the car and the two others joined them later. 

“After interrogating him (Gautam), we learnt that the four roamed about and eventually, the car was parked at a school ground. He (Gautam) told us all three of them committed rape on her in the car there,” the SP said.

The mother also alleged that her daughter was forcibly made to drink beer, Kumar said. 

The victim and Gautam had an affair for the past five months, he added.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Ashish Dasgupta said an examination of mobile call records revealed Gautam and the victim frequently conversed with each other. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura gang-raped
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp