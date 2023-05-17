Home Nation Northeast

Manipur HC order directing state to consider ST status for Meiteis 'factually wrong': SC

SC criticizes Manipur HC order as ‘factually wrong’ and takes strong view on Meitei community's ST status

Published: 17th May 2023 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking strong exception to a Manipur High Court judge failing to amend his order that directed the state to consider including the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes, despite being given time to do so, the Supreme Court on Wednesday called his directive factually wrong.

That order had triggered violent clashes between tribal and non-tribal communities across Manipur. The state is still struggling to recover from the effects of the violence. Although a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud felt the order of single-judge bench of M V Muralidaran ought to be stayed, it refrained from doing so as the high court’s division bench is already seized of appeals in the matter.

Justice Muralidaran, the acting chief justice of the Manipur High Court,  had on March 27 given the stage government four weeks to consider granting ST status to the Meiteis but extended the timeframe to a year after the state filed an appeal. That was the only change he made to his order.

“The HC’s order was impalpably wrong. We asked Justice Muralidaran to correct the order but that wasn’t done,” the CJI remarked. Taking note of the apprehensions of the Kukis and other tribal communities regarding their security, the bench ordered the Manipur chief secretary and his security advisor to take steps to ensure peace and tranquillity in all villages.

The bench also asked the Manipur government to file a fresh status report on the relief, rehabilitation and security measures for helping those affected by the violence. “Law and order is a state subject. We can ensure that the powers are exercised by them and they don’t turn a blind eye. We are here to prod them and to ensure that there is no inaction,” the CJI added.

