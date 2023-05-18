Home Nation Northeast

Congress calls out PM Modi, Shah for 'silence' on Manipur violence 

The ethnic clashes claimed more than 70 lives and some 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

Published: 18th May 2023 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the Manipur violence even 15 days after it erupted.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said while every activity in Manipur has been affected and internet banned, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or any other cabinet minister is yet to visit the violence-hit northeastern state.

"15 days since the horrific violence erupted in Manipur and internet was banned. Yesterday, the ban was extended for another 5 days."

"Banking, e-commerce, payments of e-bills, e-tickets, businesses, work from home, education, and many other essential services have come to a grinding halt," he said on Twitter.

"Meanwhile, Not a single word issued by Prime Minister appealing for peace. Not a single visit by the Union Home Minister or any other Cabinet Minister to the state," Ramesh said.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in all its 10 districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The ethnic clashes claimed more than 70 lives and some 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Manipur violence PM Modi Shah
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp