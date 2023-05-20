17 days and counting: How a post-violence Manipur is coping with life without internet

IMPHAL: Long queues outside banks and ATM booths are now a common sight in Manipur.
People suffered when shops and business establishments remained shut for days together in the wake of ethnic clashes between Meiteis and tribal Kukis and subsequent imposition of an indefinite curfew. And now when curfew is relaxed for a few hours every day, they are struggling for cash. Prices of essential commodities have also skyrocketed.
People start queuing up outside banks and ATM booths much before they are opened, yet they are forced to wait for hours together to get cash. As it is difficult to withdraw cash and online payments are not possible without internet, business, particularly in state capital Imphal, has been severely hit.
The ATM kiosks remain open from 6 am to 5 pm. Some nationalised banks are functioning during the hours when curfew is relaxed.
"We are not facing any problem. We have our own lease line internet," said Dipak Dhar, manager of a State Bank of India branch in Imphal.
Sinam Tonao, a fish merchant, is going through a harrowing time. Not only is his stock drying up, he is also forced to sell fish to local wholesalers on credit as they are facing cash crunch.
"I import fish mostly from Myanmar as it is cheap there but the violence has choked supply. Somehow, I am bringing fish in small quantities from Dimapur in Nagaland and Guwahati," Tonao said.
"My entire business is online payment-based and my customers are mostly local dealers. They are finding it tough to pay. I am selling fish to them on credit," he added.
Owners of commercial establishments selling costly items are at their wit's end. As customers now cannot carry enough cash, the sales have plummeted significantly.
Journalists are the worst-hit lot. The state government has made internet available for them at a government building in Imphal but it remains down most of the time. When it is there, it can hardly be accessed. A complaint was lodged with the minister concerned but the problem remains.
High-speed internet is available in some offices, including that of district magistrates. Those who have some contacts can avail it there. There is a growing demand from the citizens to restore internet.
"Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, kindly lift the Internet ban in Manipur. Today is 20th May. Since 3rd May, there has been internet ban," state Congress spokesman Ningombam Bupenda Meitei tweeted from a government office.
"The government can make internet available for about an hour every day. It will help everyone," said Subir Das, manager of an Imphal hotel.
Manipur minister Sapam Ranjan said the internet services were suspended to control the violence. Over 70 people were killed and a senior government official said many lives could have been saved if a company providing internet service had not delayed in suspending the services by two hours.
There is a sense that internet will not be restored anytime soon. The government fears once it is back, gory photos and videos of victims will go viral on social media and people might be instigated by elements to foment trouble again.
One positive side of the ban on internet is that people have started reading more and giving more time to their families while children are regularly going out to play unlike in the past.
"It is good to see a lot of youngsters coming to the playground in my neighbourhood these days. Internet had kept them indoors earlier," Kamal Singh, a resident of Imphal, said.
Nahakpam Abhi Singh, a lawyer, said he was killing his time by playing with his two children and reading books. "We have returned to pre-internet days but it has its beauty," he said.