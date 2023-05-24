Controversial godman Shastri who advocates 'Hindu Rastra' gets security cover in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Controversial self-styled godman Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri ‘Bageshwar Dham Sarkar’ has been granted Y-category security cover by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government of Madhya Pradesh.

The MP Police HQ wrote a letter to the union ministry of home affairs as well as different state police forces across the country on Wednesday, informing them about granting Y-category security cover to the young godman.

Shastri, the young head priest of Lord Hanuman’s famous pilgrimage Bageshwar Dham in MP’s Chhatarpur district has often courted controversy, spanning from those related to his claims of possessing mysterious powers to his recent statements about Lord Sahastrabahu.

The godman had recently organised a mega event in Bihar's capital Patna, which sparked political controversy in the non-BJP-ruled eastern state.

Both the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his ally RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had slammed the godman over his continued demand for declaring India a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

However, in his home state MP, the godman has been getting equal respect from, both, the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress leaders, with present CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath, both having visited his place in Chhatarpur district.

Presently holding a religious discourse event in the Maoist-affected Balaghat district of MP, Shastri is slated to travel to PM Modi’s home state Gujarat for the next four days, starting May 26.

While in Gujarat, he would be holding ‘Divya Darbar’ events in three cities, Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

Importantly, on Wednesday, the Gujarat High Court refused an urgent hearing on a PIL, seeking directions to the police to ensure that no activity inciting communal disharmony takes place during the upcoming events of the self-styled godman.

