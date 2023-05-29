7 Assam engineering students killed in road mishap

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Seven engineering students were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Guwahati in the wee hours of Monday.

The mishap occurred in the Jalukbari area of the city at around 1 am. A speeding Scorpio car had jumped a divider and crashed into a Bolero (DI goods carrier).

All the deceased are said to be 3rd-semester students of Assam Engineering College in Jalukbari, Guwahati. It is suspected that one of the dead students (the driver) was in an intoxicated state.

Cops reached the spot after getting information about the accident and tried to retrieve all the bodies by cutting through the mangled remains of the vehicle.

“A very tragic incident took place near DCP West office, Jalukbari. One speeding Scorpio coming from Azara side crossed over the divider and crashed into a Bolero goods carrier on the opposite lane coming from Guwahati side,” the police said.

They further added that in the accident, 7 students succumbed to injuries on the spot and 3 were brought immediately to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. The three injured persons in the DI vehicle were also brought to GMCH for immediate treatment.

Of the 6 injured, the condition of one was stated to be critical.

