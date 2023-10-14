In a first, Manipur to carry out census of migratory Amur falcons

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The forest department of Manipur will carry out a census of Amur falcons.

This first of its kind exercise in India will be a part of the department’s string of programmes to protect the migratory birds.

Tens of thousands of these raptors roost in Nagaland’s Wokha, Assam’s Dima Hasao and Manipur’s Tamenglong districts during their 22,000 km long flight from their home turf in northern China and south-eastern Siberia to south and east African coasts.

The first batch of the small-sized birds, numbering around 20-30, arrived in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on Friday.

Locally known as “Akhuaipuina”, Amur falcons usually start arriving in mid-October. After roosting for over a month, they take wings for Africa. The migration takes place over the Arabian Sea.

“We have engaged a prominent NGO from the state for conducting the census of Amur falcons on the spots (roosting sites). It will carry out the head count when the birds completely arrive in Tamenglong,” Divisional Forest Officer Amandeep said.

Generally, the number of the birds varies from one roosting site to another, he said, adding that at some points, over 5,000 falcons roosted while more than 50,000 were seen at other roosting sites.

“Once the census is conducted, we will maintain a data on their arrival,” he added.

The forest department and Rainforest Club Tamenglong (RCT) will jointly organise a series of programmes to inspire people to protect the winged guests and show their love to them. One of the events lined up is “Amur falcon dance festival” which will be held in November.

The district magistrates of Tamenglong and adjoining Noney issued orders, banning hunting, catching, killing and selling the birds.

Till a decade ago, hunting of the birds was common in Nagaland but today the hunters became their protectors. Awareness spread by the government, NGOs and villagers changed people’s attitude toward the birds.

