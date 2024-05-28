Cyclone Remal: At least 25 killed in Northeast, no power in parts of Assam and Mizoram

GUWAHATI: Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in parts of the Northeast on Tuesday, killing at least 25 people in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Assam.

The rains, which were accompanied by gusty winds, uprooted trees, electric poles, triggered landslides and disrupted power and internet services. There is no power in parts of Assam and Mizoram since Monday midnight.

With 21 confirmed deaths in four incidents of landslides, Mizoram was the worst affected. Locals said there had been a series of landslides and the death toll could go up further.

Thirteen people were killed and one was injured when a stone quarry collapsed at a place between Melthum and Hlimen on the outskirts of the state capital Aizawl.

Landslides also occurred at Hlimen, Salem and Falkawn areas in and around Aizawl, killing eight persons.

Nine persons were reportedly missing after the stone quarry had collapsed. The state government said it would be difficult to say how many people were missing after the incidents.

Aizawl and its surrounding areas are vulnerable to landslides, primarily because of "loose" soil, the locals said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died. The state government had ordered the closure of all government offices on Tuesday except those rendering essential services.