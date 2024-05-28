Cyclone Remal: At least 25 killed in Northeast, no power in parts of Assam and Mizoram

GUWAHATI: Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in parts of the Northeast on Tuesday, killing at least 25 people in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Assam.
The rains, which were accompanied by gusty winds, uprooted trees, electric poles, triggered landslides and disrupted power and internet services. There is no power in parts of Assam and Mizoram since Monday midnight.
With 21 confirmed deaths in four incidents of landslides, Mizoram was the worst affected. Locals said there had been a series of landslides and the death toll could go up further.
Thirteen people were killed and one was injured when a stone quarry collapsed at a place between Melthum and Hlimen on the outskirts of the state capital Aizawl.
Landslides also occurred at Hlimen, Salem and Falkawn areas in and around Aizawl, killing eight persons.
Nine persons were reportedly missing after the stone quarry had collapsed. The state government said it would be difficult to say how many people were missing after the incidents.
Aizawl and its surrounding areas are vulnerable to landslides, primarily because of "loose" soil, the locals said.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died. The state government had ordered the closure of all government offices on Tuesday except those rendering essential services.
Three persons were killed in Assam and one in Meghalaya.
A wall collapsed in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, killing one person. Four others were injured in a landslide in the district. The injured were shifted to a hospital.
In Assam, apart from the three deaths, 17 others were injured. The deaths occurred in Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro) and Morigaon districts.
According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the branch of a tree fell on a school bus in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district, injuring 12 students. Five others were injured in different incidents in Morigaon.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mourned the deaths. He directed the chief secretary to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected families and timely treatment for the injured.
The ASDMA said a storm occurred in 14 districts such as Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur, South-Salmara and West Karbi Anglong.
Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department had warned of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeast on May 27 and 28. It had issued a red alert for eight districts in Assam and three districts in Tripura.