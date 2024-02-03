Odisha government to work on special language policy, says Naveen

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will formulate a special language policy, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the first World Odia Language Conference here in the state capital on Saturday.

Proposals received from the conference will be accepted by the state government and considered while formulating the special language policy, he said inaugurating the conference which bears the theme 'Language is Future'.

Expressing his strong belief that the future of Odia language is bright, he said this will pave the way for the future development of the Odia race.

"Our language is our identity. Language is the crown of a nation and a great mantra of unity. Today is a day of glory for our language. All of Odisha has come together today for language. During the course of this conference, we will know the history of the language, look at the present and pave the way for the future," he said.

Stating that the influence of new culture and technology is on the language, he suggested that there should be a discussion on the creation of good literature and more use of the Odia language.

Expressing happiness that Odia language has been recognised as a classical language, the Chief Minister said that language is the future.

"Many steps have been taken for the propagation of the Odia language. Odia university has been opened for the improvement of Odia language and to encourage learning of the language. The Akhyara Bhoomi, which is a memorial of this conference, also marks the celebration of our language," said Naveen.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister conferred the first World Odia Language award on eminent linguist and scholar Debi Prasanna Pattanayak for his lifelong dedication to the development of the Odia language. Pattanayak, was instrumental in getting the classical language tag for Odia. The award included a certificate and a cash of Rs 20 lakh.

Expressing his gratitude, Pattanayak said although he has been honoured at many places across the world, the first World Odia Language award is the greatest honour of his life. "This honour is the honour of Odia language, literature and culture," he said.

The Chief Minister also felicitated two Odia Jnanpith awardees Sitakanta Mahapatra, Pratibha Roy besides Arlo Griffith who is an Indologist and Sanskritist specialising in ancient epigraphy and philology of India and Southeast Asia. He paid obeisance to poet Sarala Das.

More than 100 scholars including linguists from four nations are participating in the three-day conference.